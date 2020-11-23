COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, November 24

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.

Wednesday, November 25

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 26

Gloria Theatre: closed

Friday, November 27

Downtown Urbana Holiday Festivities: starting mid-morning with outside vendors, music. Food trucks 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free carriage rides 4-7 p.m., tree lights come on 5:30 p.m. Wave to Santa in window above Oxner’s 5-7 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.