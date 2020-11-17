Rt. 54 to close in Urbana

The City of Urbana and its contractor for the Powell to Bon Air Sanitary Sewer Project, Milcon Concrete, Inc., are announcing the planned closure of state Route 54 between Patrick Avenue and East Powell Avenue for a period of 14 days from Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 13.

This closure is necessary to allow the contractor to complete the following work items:

1) install a sanitary manhole and pipe at the intersection of Powell Avenue and state Route 54,

2) replace a storm culvert at the intersection of Powell Avenue and state Route 54, and

3) and install a sewer pipe across state Route 54 near the south end of Oak Dale Cemetery.

The planned detour route will use state Route 29, state Route 56 and state Route 4.

In addition, during the same time frame, East Powell Avenue will also be closed between South Kenton Street and state Route 54.

The Powell to Bon Air Sanitary Sewer Project aims to extend sanitary sewer from an interceptor main at the Champaign County Fairgrounds to the intersection of Bon Air Drive and Miller Drive. Most of the sanitary sewage for the Bon Air and Parmore subdivisions flows through this intersection and creates capacity issues further downstream at Bon Air Drive and Amherst Drive. The new, larger sewer will alleviate those capacity issues and provide access to central collection and treatment for owners along East Powell Avenue and state Route 54. Connection to the new sanitary sewer is not compulsory at this time, but will be available if failed septic systems occur in the future.

This construction project is under contract for $835,956.90. To fund construction, the City of Urbana has obtained an Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant for $658,900.00 and an OPWC 0% interest loan for the remaining portion.

To date, the contractor has completed the sanitary sewer installation through the existing driveways within Oak Dale Cemetery. In addition, the contractor is progressing on the installation of the sanitary sewer installation along East Powell Avenue between the Champaign County Fairgrounds and state Route 54.

After state Route 54 is reopened to traffic in mid-December, weather permitting, the contractor will continue with the sanitary sewer installation on state Route 54 between East Powell Avenue and Oak Dale Cemetery.

Final work, per the submitted schedule, includes completion of the sanitary sewer installation along the back of Oak Dale Cemetery to the upstream tie-in point at the intersection of Bon Air Drive and Miller Drive. Temporary or permanent hard-surface restorations will be completed along the way depending on the weather. Final restorations will occur in Spring 2021 with final completion on or before Friday, May 28, 2021.

East Powell Avenue also to close

Submitted story

Information from City of Urbana.

