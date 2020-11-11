Mechanicsburg to flush hydrants

MECHANICSBURG – The village will flush fire hydrants November 19-20 to remove sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality.

Village officials say the water will be safe to drink, but that occasionally water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing. If this happens, run the cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears. If it doesn’t clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run the water again. People are advised not to wash clothes until the water clears.

Submitted by the village of Mechanicsburg.

