COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, November 7

Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk: Wayne Township Park Committee planning 3rd annual Run/Walk. Proceeds will go toward park improvements.

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 8

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, November 9

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in township building (original date was Nov. 2)

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., The Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Tuesday, November 10

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Folded Book Turkey: 2:30-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, ages 13-18. Make a turkey book for holiday decor

Thanksgiving Mason Jar Craft: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required.

Wednesday, November 11

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 6:30 p.m.

Veterans Day Observance: 10:45 a.m., Soldiers Mound, Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Includes 21-gun salute, speaker. If bad weather, event will be at VFW/DAV Hall, 220 E. Court St. Sponsored by local veterans groups.