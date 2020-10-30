Urbana FFA and friends celebrate 75 years

Urbana FFA celebrated the 75th anniversary of the chapter on Oct. 18, with present and past members along with FFA supporters gathering at Pretty Prairie Farm for a self-guided tour through memorabilia such as scrapbooks, awards, banners, jackets and slide shows. In addition to this open house, the Urbana FFA Alumni hosted their annual pork loin dinner and sold over 250 pre-packaged meals to raise funds for students to attend conferences, leadership nights and conventions. From left are Faith Denkewalter, Kendra Baccus, Janie Wallace, Ashley Gemienhardt, Hailey Combs, Marah Kerns and Liz James.

Urbana FFA celebrated the 75th anniversary of the chapter on Oct. 18, with present and past members along with FFA supporters gathering at Pretty Prairie Farm for a self-guided tour through memorabilia such as scrapbooks, awards, banners, jackets and slide shows. In addition to this open house, the Urbana FFA Alumni hosted their annual pork loin dinner and sold over 250 pre-packaged meals to raise funds for students to attend conferences, leadership nights and conventions. From left are Faith Denkewalter, Kendra Baccus, Janie Wallace, Ashley Gemienhardt, Hailey Combs, Marah Kerns and Liz James. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_UrbanaFFA.jpg Urbana FFA celebrated the 75th anniversary of the chapter on Oct. 18, with present and past members along with FFA supporters gathering at Pretty Prairie Farm for a self-guided tour through memorabilia such as scrapbooks, awards, banners, jackets and slide shows. In addition to this open house, the Urbana FFA Alumni hosted their annual pork loin dinner and sold over 250 pre-packaged meals to raise funds for students to attend conferences, leadership nights and conventions. From left are Faith Denkewalter, Kendra Baccus, Janie Wallace, Ashley Gemienhardt, Hailey Combs, Marah Kerns and Liz James. Submitted photo