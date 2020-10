CONOVER – The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route. 36, Conover, in Miami County (937-368-3700/abgraham.org) will hold an all you can eat pancake breakfast of pancake, sausage & fried mush 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 7. The charge is $8; $4 for children 12 and younger. Carryout is available.