Cable UMC offering to-go meals on election day

CABLE – The women of Cable United Methodist Church have been preparing election day meals for years and this year is no exception. The church will serve chicken noodle dinners for a donation to the community on election day, Nov. 3.

The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce. rolls and cookies or brownies.

All meals will be to-go orders and can be placed by calling the church at 937-653-5059 (leave your name and the number of meals needed) or by drive-up ordering. Meals can be picked up 4-7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Submitted by Cable United Methodist Church.

