COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, October 28

Drive-Thru Flu Clinic: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Merchants Building, Champaign County Fairgrounds. Adults only. Pre-registration encouraged. For info, registration, call county Health District, 937-484-1605, or visit champaignhd.com

Thursday, October 29

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 3 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building, to discuss testing for a firefighter opening and request permission to proceed

Friday, October 30

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m. in Champaign County municipalities, except Mechanicsburg

Beggars Night: 4-6 p.m. in Mechanicsburg (changed from original time)

Beggars Night: 3-5 p.m. in West Liberty

Trails and Treats: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Melvin Miller Park. Park by soccer fields, walk to tennis court area, collect treats on trail, then families can enjoy food-truck lunch and children’s entertainment by stage. Sponsored by UMC.

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.