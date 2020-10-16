PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Mama, a 2-year-old Beagle Mix who came to us as an owner surrender due to no fault of her own. Her owners just wanted her to find a home that could give her more time than what they were able to provide. She is an absolute sweetheart. She is a very affectionate dog and very gentle. She will be spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Tantum, a very handsome blue-eyed Siamese mix loaded with charm. He will need a unique home with an experienced cat owner because he can be a bit rebellious at times (probably from being in a shelter) and doesn’t like other cats much. Come visit him.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Dimples, a 5-year-old Beagle/Bulldog mix weighing 40 pounds. She came from a breeder at first but then later was taken into a home for 3 months. Dimples seems to be fine with other dogs. We were told she is scared of men but with breeder dogs it just takes a patient owner to help socialize. She will require a fence because little noises scare her. She has been spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on prevention and vaccinations.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline). We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

Dimples, age 5, waits for a family or person to adopt her from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_LeagueDog-2.jpeg Dimples, age 5, waits for a family or person to adopt her from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Mama is a sweet 2-year-old ready to be adopted at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_BarelyDog-2.jpg Mama is a sweet 2-year-old ready to be adopted at Barely Used Pets. Tantam is a cat who doesn’t like other cats and is eager for someone to adopt him from PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_PawsCat-2.jpg Tantam is a cat who doesn’t like other cats and is eager for someone to adopt him from PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

