COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, October 16

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 17

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 18

Urbana FFA 75th Anniversary Open House: 3-6 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

WWII B-17 Bomber Project: 2 p.m., county Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Bill Albers will discuss the project and its home, the Champaign Aviation Museum. Masks will required at the free program.

Monday, October 19

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space limited. Call or visit library to secure spot.

Circuit Paper Flower Craft: Champaign County Library has limited number of kits available for adults starting today. Check out library’s YouTube channel for videos on crafts being distributed.

Urbana DAR Chapter: 1:30 p.m. meeting at Champaign County Historical Society Museum

Tuesday, October 20:

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Gentle Care, 15 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Covenant Lutheran Church, Evans-Purk Building, 103 S. Church St., St. Paris. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. To schedule an appointment call Shari Dill at 937-631-3045.

Urbana City Council: 6-7 p.m. public hearing/council meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/562000933 OR phone: 1-872-240-3311 (access code 562-000-933)

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting, Urbana High School Dining Commons, 500A Washington Ave. (note change in location)