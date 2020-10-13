The October Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem are Nick Burden and Kaylee LeVan. Here are their comments.

Nick Burden

PARENTS: Bob and Lucille Burden

School Activities and Awards: Football, basketball, baseball, and calc club. For football I was a four year letter winner and a captain this year, for basketball I’ll be a three year letter winner, and for baseball I’ll be a four year letter winner. I have awards for all area teams and first and second all ohc teams.

If I were principal for a day: I would give no homework and have it all be done during school, then students could enjoy their free time outside of school.

Favorite school memory: We had a dodgeball tournament with the whole high school and middle school and my friends and I were 8th graders and got second.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My brothers, My parents and my coaches.

Because: My brothers made me better because I always wanted to compete with them and beat them at anything we do. My parents raised me with good morals and encouraged me to treat people with respect. Finally my coaches always gave me opportunities to play and prove to them that I earned the right to be out there on the field. They also cared about me as a person instead of just a player.

Lately, I have been reading: I haven’t read a book outside of school since 8th grade.

My advice to parents: Your kids will give you as much respect as you give them.

My biggest regret: Quiting track when I got in to high school because there is a lot of times I wish I still did it.

Next year I will be: In the Air Force National Guard and attending college at an Ohio college hopefully the University of Cincinnati.

Kaylee LeVan

PARENTS: Wendy and Brian LeVan

School Activities and Awards: Indoor and Outdoor Track, Football and Basketball Cheer, Class Vice President, NHS Co-President, Calc Club Co-President, Spanish Club Treasuerer, Link Crew, Student Council, Key Club, Youth United Way, and Pages.

If I were principal for a day: I would make Mondays optional for students and staff.

Favorite school memory: Winning the DIII State Track Meet in 2019

People who have been an inspiration to me include: all of my coaches

Because: they constantly push me to be my best.

Lately, I have been reading: The Week Magazine (shoutout to Mr. McGill).

My advice to parents: Support your child in every legal endeavor they choose to participate in.

My biggest regret: Waiting until junior year to join more clubs.

Next year I will be: Attending University of Cincinnati to major in biology with a concentration in biomedical studies, minor in spanish, and tryout for the cheer team.

Burden https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_Burden.jpeg Burden LeVan https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_LeVan.jpg LeVan

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.