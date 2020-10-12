LOOKING BACK – WWII Blue Star Flags

This Looking Back continues the highlighting of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Blue Star Flag, also called the Service Flag, was designed by WWI Army Captain Robert L. Queisser of the 5th Ohio Infantry, who had two sons serving in WWII.

Blue Star Flags were hung indoors and were flown facing out from the front window of the home to show passersby that the family was participating in the war. A Gold Star would be displayed if a family member lost their life in the war.

The two Blue Star Flags in the Champaign County Historical Society Museum are believed to represent two families living in Champaign County. Anyone who knows the identity of the families is asked to contact the museum.

This Blue Star Flag represents one member of a family in service in the Navy. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_History1.jpg This Blue Star Flag represents one member of a family in service in the Navy. Submitted photos This Blue Star Flag represents two members of a family in service in the Army. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_History2.jpg This Blue Star Flag represents two members of a family in service in the Army. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum, a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tues. – Fri. 10-4 and Sat. 10-2.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum, a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tues. - Fri. 10-4 and Sat. 10-2.