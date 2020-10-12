American Legion events to raise funds for families

American Legion Post 120/Christmas for Families is hosting a car show at the former armory, 1412 N. Main St., Urbana, on Saturday, Oct. 24, with proceeds going to Champaign County families in need.

Registration of vehicles is 10 a.m.-noon, with $10 fee; judging 2-4 p.m.; and awards at 4:30 p.m.

Social distancing and masks are recommended.

Also at the former armory on Oct. 24, Post 120 will hold a corn hole tournament: 12:30 p.m. register/draw and 1 p.m. start time. Entry fee is $20 per team (two players).

For more info, call Casey Smith at 937-441-9525 or Terry Traylor at 937-508-6945.

Staff report

Info from American Legion Post 120.

