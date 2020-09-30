West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem High School’s September Seniors of the Month are Noah Cline and Selena Weaver. Here are their comments.

Noah Cline

PARENTS: Kim and David Cline

School Activities and Awards: Soccer, Track and Field, Marching band, Concert band, Pep band, Vice-President of National Honor Society, Co-President of Book Club, Musical, Drama Club, Spanish Club, Quick Recall, Pages, and Link Crew.

If I were principal for a day: I would bring back nap time.

Favorite school memory: When the marching band went to Disney World last December, and we got to march in a parade down Mainstreet at Magic Kingdom.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and my youth pastors Nick and Ethan.

Because: They have shown me what it means to live a life for Christ.

Lately, I have been reading: The Bible, and the book “Lead…for God’s Sake!”

My advice to parents: Listen to your kids, and be supportive when they succeed and also when they fail.

My biggest regret: I have no regrets, I’ve been blessed in my life so far.

Next year I will be: Attending The Ohio State University to major in exercise science.

Selena Weaver

PARENTS: Rosalind and Gary Weaver

School Activities and Awards: National Honor Society, Class President, Student Council, Link Crew, Book Club President, Pages, Show Choir Dance Captain, Marching Band, Drama Club, Musical, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Track

If I were principal for a day: I would establish Bow Tie Tuesdays. Everyone would wear them, teachers and students.

Favorite school memory: Dancing before the basketball district semi-finals in the locker room with my teammates.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Ann Vogel, Skitter Moss, and Renee Arnold

Because: Ann taught me that hard work and mindset determine your success. Skitter taught me to love basketball and gave me a place to grow under his tutorage. Finally, Mrs. Arnold has taught me that life is meant to be enjoyed, so don’t be so uptight.

Lately, I have been reading: The Orphan’s Tale by Pam Jenoff

My advice to parents: Give your children a chance to explain themselves. There is sometimes a method to our madness.

My biggest regret: Waiting til my senior year to learn that I have full control of my own life. The biggest obstacle in my path is myself.

Next year I will be: Attending university to study mathematics or chemistry. Hopefully, continuing my basketball career as well.

Cline https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_Cline.jpg Cline Weaver https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_Weaver.jpg Weaver

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

