COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, October 1

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m. M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginners make a scarf. Others make scarf or work on their projects. Registration required.

Friday, October 2

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dollar General, 9711 U.S. Route 68, St. Paris. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Barely Used Pets Fundraiser: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at shelter, 844 Jackson Hill Rd. Supports Champaign County Advocates for Trap Neuter Return. Accepting gently used items. No clothing. For info: 937-313-8315.

The Gloria Theatre: “Jersey Boys” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Saturday, October 3

Mechanicsburg Fall Celebration: cancelled

Grimes Flying Lab Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m., Grimes Field. Presale tickets $8; at the door $10. Call Elton Cultice, 937-652-4319. Carryout dinners available. Includes fish, baked beans, coleslaw, drink. Live music 6:30-8:30 p.m. 50/50 drawing.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League Golf Scramble: 2 p.m., Woodland Golf Club. For info, contact Melissa Harper: 937-707-7475 or missy.harper5@gmail.com

“GIs and Jerry, Life at the Front”: free living history program 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Township Road 47, east of West Liberty. For info, visit www.piattcastles.org

Barely Used Pets Fundraiser: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at shelter, 844 Jackson Hill Rd. Supports Champaign County Advocates for Trap Neuter Return. Accepting gently used items. No clothing. For info: 937-313-8315.

The Gloria Theatre: “Jersey Boys” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Sunday, October 4

Oktoberfest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Cost is $3 per person; no charge for children 10 and younger accompanied by paying adult. Crafts, food, music, museum exhibits.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana

Champaign County Right to Life: 2-3 p.m., Monument Square. Life Chain (respect Life Sunday). Signs provided at 1:45 p.m., 122 Miami St., West Front. Precious Baby Contest prize-giving at 3 p.m.

The Gloria Theatre: “Jersey Boys” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Monday, October 5

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space limited. Call or visit library to secure spot.