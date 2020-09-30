Ault honored for contributions to community

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club honored Rev. Mimi Ault at the 2020 Empowered Woman Banquet on Monday at Burnham Hall in Goshen Memorial Park.

Ault was honored for her involvement in the community, school and First Methodist Church as pastor. She is always helping with the Blessing Bags and the Mechanicsburg Food Bank that help area families in need.

Pastor Mimi lends her love of music as she has directed the annual musical at Mechanicsburg High School as well as providing music at UMC with singing, playing the piano and joining the hand bell choir.

The United Methodist Church sponsors Overtime, a place for junior and senior high school students go following home football games for food and fun and Pastor Mimi is right there with them.

She is also an officer of the Civil Air Patrol and Auxiliary as well as a U.S. Air Force chaplain. She is a great teacher of how and when to use prayer – not just on Sunday or bedtime.

Many of the attendees shared personal experiences with and about Mimi.

She joins these previous Empowered Women – Jean Rutan, Ellen Spinner, Cecilia Greene, Ann Bogard, Sondra Chester, Mary Pauline Blazer, Elaine Riley, Stacey Logwood, Kay Miller, Mary Beedy and Annajean Owen.

The meal was catered by Amy Forrest with Hemisphere Coffee Roasters donating coffee and Chia Tea and Ayars Family Farm Ice Cream donating Snickerdoodle Ice Cream.

The club offered a silent auction with items donated by club members, including a painting by Dolly Saxbe. Proceeds from the silent auction will be used for future activities/needs in Mechanicsburg.

The Woman’s Tourist Club

The Woman’s Tourist Club meets September-December and March-May on the 4th Monday. Programs are based on the Project/Programs of the Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs. New members and visitors are always welcome. For more information contact club officers: President Rita Anderson, Vice President Pat McElroy, Recording Secretary Kay Miller, Corresponding Secretary Sharon Bumgardner, Treasurer Jean Rutan, Auditor Marian Eberhard and Parliamentarian Carol Zoppa.

2020 Empowered Woman Award winner Rev. Mimi Ault, second from left, stands with previous Empowered winners. From left are Elaine Riley, Ault, Kay Miller, Cecelia Greene and Jean Rutan. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Woman’s Tourist Club.

