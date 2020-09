Barely Used Pets is holding a yard sale fundraiser Oct. 2 and 3 to benefit the Champaign County Advocates for Trap Neuter Return. This fourth annual event is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days at the shelter, 844 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana.

Barely Used is accepting gently used items (no clothing) for the fundraiser.

For info, call 937-313-8315.