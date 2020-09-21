Editor’s note: To recognize Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, the Daily Citizen is publishing educational pieces about the U.S. Constitution through Sept. 23 that were prepared by the Urbana Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Equal Rights Amendment, which reads in part, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex,” was proposed by the 92nd Congress on March 22, 1972, but was not ratified because not enough states approved it. The main reason that states did not approve it was that the process was already in practice.