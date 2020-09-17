Champaign DD to host Virtual Self-Advocacy Conference

The Champaign Board of Developmental Disabilities will host a virtual conference on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

“My Story, a Journey into Self-Advocacy” is the theme of the conference, which is designed to encourage people with developmental disabilities and increase their knowledge of ways to advocate for themselves. Guests at the event will hear about accomplishments of self-advocates and discover ways to strive for their own goals and make their communities a better place to live, work and play – together.

Those interested in attending can log in directly at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85869261665.

Champaign DD is hosting the conference in collaboration with Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Miami, Preble and Shelby county boards of developmental disabilities. This is the fifth year the regional group has hosted the conference.

For more information or details on how to sign in to the conference, contact Jenny White at 937-508-5876 or j.white@champaigncbdd.org.

About the agency

The Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) serves 358 people of all ages in Champaign County. CCBDD’s mission is to promote independence and a pathway for success. The organization offers service coordination and funding for in-home care, adult day services, job training and transportation. CCBDD also directly provides case management, early intervention, recreational activities, Special Olympics programs, community housing coordination and other valuable services to people from birth through the end of life. For more information about CCBDD, visit https://www.champaigncbdd.org/ .

Submitted story

Information from The Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

