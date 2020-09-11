PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)
Meet Stella, a beautiful little 2-and-a-half-month-old gray and white kitten, born in our care then raised in a wonderful foster home with her Momma and two sisters. They all came back to the shelter and her sisters have already found their fur-ever homes. Now it’s Stella’s turn. She is very sweet and, like all kittens, loves to play! Come and visit her.
If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.
Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)
Meet Howie, a 1-1/2-year-old Corgi male with mega esophagus. He is starting medication to help with his swallowing. A sweet boy who gets along great with other dogs, he is housebroken and doesn’t know a stranger. He is neutered, HW tested negative, current on vaccinations and has been wormed. He is also microchipped. Adoption fee is $200, cash/credit/debit.
Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cats)
Meet Olivia Mewoton John & Kitt Purrtin, 2 sweet little girls looking for their forever homes. Both kittens have been spayed, FeLV/FIV tested negative, vaccinated, wormed, microchipped and started on flea & HW prevention. Adoption fee is $75. cash/credit/debit
If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline). We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.
Barely Used Pets
Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.