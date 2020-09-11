PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Stella, a beautiful little 2-and-a-half-month-old gray and white kitten, born in our care then raised in a wonderful foster home with her Momma and two sisters. They all came back to the shelter and her sisters have already found their fur-ever homes. Now it’s Stella’s turn. She is very sweet and, like all kittens, loves to play! Come and visit her.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Howie, a 1-1/2-year-old Corgi male with mega esophagus. He is starting medication to help with his swallowing. A sweet boy who gets along great with other dogs, he is housebroken and doesn’t know a stranger. He is neutered, HW tested negative, current on vaccinations and has been wormed. He is also microchipped. Adoption fee is $200, cash/credit/debit.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cats)

Meet Olivia Mewoton John & Kitt Purrtin, 2 sweet little girls looking for their forever homes. Both kittens have been spayed, FeLV/FIV tested negative, vaccinated, wormed, microchipped and started on flea & HW prevention. Adoption fee is $75. cash/credit/debit

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline). We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Howie is a sweet Corgi up for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_LeagueDog-1.jpeg Howie is a sweet Corgi up for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Just over 2 months old, playful Stella is ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg Just over 2 months old, playful Stella is ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. Olivia and Kitt are among kittens ready to be adopted at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_LeagueCat-1.jpeg Olivia and Kitt are among kittens ready to be adopted at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.