City accepting memorial tree applications

The Urbana Shade Tree Commission is accepting applications for its annual Memorial Tree Program in anticipation of tree planting at Oak Dale Cemetery and Melvin Miller Park this fall. In addition, for the first time, tree planting applications are being accepted to add trees to the city-owned parkland at the northeast corner of East Ward and North Kenton streets.

This program started in 2015 and is an opportunity to create a lasting remembrance of a loved one, commemorate a special achievement or honor a deserving person or organization. Since the program’s inception and through the generosity of donors locally, statewide and nationwide, approximately 45 new trees have been planted at the cemetery and park.

The cost to purchase a memorial tree is $350, and this cost includes the purchase and planting of a balled and burlapped tree with two-inch average trunk diameter. In addition, an engraved paver block is placed beside the tree to denote the donor and honoree.

The following trees are being offered through this year’s program: Swamp White Oak, Scarlet Oak, Burr Oak, Baldcypress, Black Oak, Shingle Oak, Silver Linden, Shumard Oak, Chinkapin Oak, Red Oak, London Planetree, and Dawn Redwood.

Applications are due Sept. 22. The application form, and further information, is available on the city’s website under the Urbana Shade Tree Commission’s webpage: www.urbanaohio.com/shade-tree-commission.html.

For additional information, contact Community Development Manager Doug Crabill at 937-652-4305 or doug.crabill@ci.urbana.oh.us.

