Due to the Labor Day holiday, the city of Urbana’s Curbside Recycling Program, which is operated by Rumpke, will be on a one-day delay during the week of Sept. 7. The Tuesday route will move to Wednesday, and the Wednesday route will move to Thursday. The Thursday route will move to Friday, and the Friday route will move to Saturday. The regular curbside recycling schedule will resume the following week.

