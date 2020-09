The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is holding a Golf Scramble fundraiser at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Woodland Golf Club, 4900 Swisher Road, near Cable. The fee is $200 per team of four; sponsor a hole for $100. A meal will be provided. For more info, contact Melissa Harper at 937-707-7475 or missy.harper5@gmail.com

Staff report