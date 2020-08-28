PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Diamond, a 3-year-old Boxer Mix who came to us from a shelter in Kentucky. She is a big sweetheart and she loves affection. Diamond walks well on a leash and she seems to be house-trained. She is good with other dogs and loves to play. She will be spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175. Come out and meet this sweet girl!

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Milo is a 3-year-old male domestic short-haired neutered male. He is such a friendly, sweet cat and loves to play and be held. He gets along with all the other cats and everyone who meets him. Come and visit him.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League would like to introduce Rufus as pet of the week. He is a 1-year-old Terrier Mix, an owner surrender through no fault of his own. He is a very sweet and playful guy. Rufus keeps a kennel clean. He is dog-friendly. Rufus has been neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative and current on all vaccinations/preventions.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (guinea pig)

Stubby is an adult guinea pig, a very sweet boy who loves his food and is vocal when it’s dinner time. Stubby is looking for a forever home.

If wishing to adopt a pet, please submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline).

We are temporarily closed to the public and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Three-year-old Diamond eagerly awaits new owners to adopt her from Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_BarelyDog-2.jpg Three-year-old Diamond eagerly awaits new owners to adopt her from Barely Used Pets. Sweet Rufus is one year old and ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_LeagueDog-2.jpeg Sweet Rufus is one year old and ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Stubby, a male guinea pig, is up for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_LeaguePig.jpeg Stubby, a male guinea pig, is up for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Milo is a 3-year-old male feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_PawsCat-3.jpg Milo is a 3-year-old male feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues of Champaign County.

