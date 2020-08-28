PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)
Meet Diamond, a 3-year-old Boxer Mix who came to us from a shelter in Kentucky. She is a big sweetheart and she loves affection. Diamond walks well on a leash and she seems to be house-trained. She is good with other dogs and loves to play. She will be spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175. Come out and meet this sweet girl!
Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)
Milo is a 3-year-old male domestic short-haired neutered male. He is such a friendly, sweet cat and loves to play and be held. He gets along with all the other cats and everyone who meets him. Come and visit him.
If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.
Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)
The Champaign County Animal Welfare League would like to introduce Rufus as pet of the week. He is a 1-year-old Terrier Mix, an owner surrender through no fault of his own. He is a very sweet and playful guy. Rufus keeps a kennel clean. He is dog-friendly. Rufus has been neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative and current on all vaccinations/preventions.
Champaign County Animal Welfare League (guinea pig)
Stubby is an adult guinea pig, a very sweet boy who loves his food and is vocal when it’s dinner time. Stubby is looking for a forever home.
If wishing to adopt a pet, please submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline).
We are temporarily closed to the public and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.
Information provided by shelters and rescues of Champaign County.