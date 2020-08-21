Mercy bans visits to Urbana, Springfield hospitals

Mercy Health – Springfield on Thursday announced new visitor restrictions starting today at Urbana Hospital and Springfield Regional Medical Center due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in the region.

On Thursday, Clark County went from level two orange to level three red status on the Ohio Department of Health’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System, indicating very high exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus in the county.

Champaign County remains at level two orange status, which denotes increased exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the county.

For the health and safety of visitors, patients and employees, Mercy Health will not allow visitors to Urbana Hospital or Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Exceptions include mother/baby and pediatric patients, who can have one designated partner or primary caretaker/guardian accompany and stay with them.

Mercy Health will consider exceptions based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care. Call 937-523-1000 to arrange for an exception.

Mercy Health realizes how difficult it is to not be able to accompany and see loved ones in the hospital. It will be monitoring county COVID information closely and adjusting its visitor policies accordingly.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

