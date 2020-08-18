COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, August 19

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S.Route 68, Urbana

Thursday, August 20

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Program will be outside. Registration required.

Friday, August 21

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

The Gloria Theatre: MOVIE: Inception, Rated PG-13, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, all tickets $5; 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Saturday, August 22

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Free Children’s Clothes Store: 8 a.m.-noon, St. Paris United Methodist Church, Walnut & Church Sts., for school-age children

The Gloria Theatre: MOVIE: Inception, Rated PG-13, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, all tickets $5; 4:30-6:45 p.m. and 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Sunday, August 23

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The Gloria Theatre: MOVIE: Inception, Rated PG-13, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, all tickets $5; 2:30-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25

Trivia: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required. Test your knowledge on Summer Olympics.

Women’s Suffrage: informal, free one-hour discussion at 6:30 p.m. in drawing room of Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty. Limited to 15 participants. To reserve spot, call 937-844-3902 or visit www.piattcastle.org

Wednesday, August 26

Mac-A-Cheek Castle: free admission 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to the castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty, east of the village, to commemorate day in 1920 when 19th amendment adopted to U.S. Constitution

Friday, August 28

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 29

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Friday, September 4

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, September 5

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Monday, September 7

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: today’s regular meeting changed to Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Tuesday, September 8

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable (original date was Sept. 7)

Friday, September 11

Rock the Monument 4Miler: cancelled for this year due to COVID-19

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, September 12

Art Affair on the Square: cancelled this year due to COVID-19

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Friday, September 18

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: at Freshwater Farms of Ohio postponed until 2021