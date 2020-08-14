Top 10 horse 4-H projects

Horse Awards Top 10 4-H kids: 1st place Ellie Johnson and Stetson; 2nd place McKenzie Richards; 3rd. place Owen Harrison; 4th place Ali Bair; 5th Place Case Salyers; 6th place Julia Smith; 7th Place Colton Salyers; 8th Place Layne Green; 9th Place Chloe Bender; 10th place Basha Batkiewicz.
Horse Awards Top 10 4-H kids: 1st place Ellie Johnson and Stetson; 2nd place McKenzie Richards; 3rd. place Owen Harrison; 4th place Ali Bair; 5th Place Case Salyers; 6th place Julia Smith; 7th Place Colton Salyers; 8th Place Layne Green; 9th Place Chloe Bender; 10th place Basha Batkiewicz.