COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, August 15

MERFI (Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In): at Grimes Field cancelled for this year

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

West Liberty Lions Club Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park. Carryout only. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for kids. All proceeds benefit local Lions Club projects.

School Supplies Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon (parking lot entry starts 8:30 a.m.), Messiah Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. Drive-thru only; no walk-ups. Updates on Facebook pages of church and Kiwanis Club of Champaign County.

The Gloria Theatre: Legend of Tarzan at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Sunday, August 16

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Fountainaires Jazz Band: free 6 p.m. concert on lawn of Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty, east of the village. Ice cream purchases, donations support band. Concert goers can tour castle at 5 p.m. at discounted rate.

The Gloria Theatre: Legend of Tarzan at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Monday, August 17

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Homeland Security: meets immediately following the LEPC meeting in the county Community Center auditorium

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults of all experience levels. Limited Space Call or visit to secure a space. Session will be held outside.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Graham Middle School. For appointment, call Janet at 937-478-6910 or Shari at 937-663-5307. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church.

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m. meeting in real time at http://www.facebook.com/grahamlocalschools

Mechanicsburg Village Council: Join 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/2E2YYRw Meeting ID: 937 631 0228. Passcode: 8342802. A link is on the village website at mechanicsburgvillage.com

Tuesday, August 18

Urbana City Board of Education: regular 6 p.m. meeting, Urbana High School Dining Commons, 500A Washington Ave. (original site was the administrative office)

Urbana City Council: 6-7 p.m. Join meeting from computer tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/439850909 or dial 571- 317-3122 (access code 439-850-909)

Wednesday, August 19

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S.Route 68, Urbana

Thursday, August 20

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Program will be outside. Registration required.

Friday, August 21

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 22

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Sunday, August 23

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, August 25

Trivia: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required. Test your knowledge on Summer Olympics.

Women’s Suffrage: informal, free one-hour discussion at 6:30 p.m. in drawing room of Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty. Limited to 15 participants. To reserve spot, call 937-844-3902 or visit www.piattcastle.org

Wednesday, August 26

Mac-A-Cheek Castle: free admission 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to the castle, 10051 Twp. Road 47, West Liberty, east of the village, to commemorate day in 1920 when 19th amendment adopted to U.S. Constitution

Friday, August 28

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 29

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Friday, September 4

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, September 5

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Monday, September 7

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: today’s regular meeting changed to Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Tuesday, September 8

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable (original date was Sept. 7)

Friday, September 11

Rock the Monument 4Miler: cancelled for this year due to COVID-19

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.