Market Goat Production
Unless otherwise noted, names are listed first, second, third, etc.
Doe Kids – under 3 months: Cameron Moore, Maci Runkle
Doe Kids – 3 to under 6 months: Matthew Westfall, Kyndall Metz, Maci Runkle
Doe Kids – 6 to under 9 months: Matthew Westfall, Tyler Barthauer, Emma Violet
Junior Reserve Champion: Matthew Westfall
Junior Champion: Matthew Westfall
Does – 12 to under 16 months: Tyler Barthauer, Kyndall Metz, Ashlynn Ryder
Does – 16 to under 20 months: Emma Violet, Kyndall Metz, Kathryn Hissing
Does – 20 to under 24 months: Matthew Westfall, Kaitlyn Metz, Tyler Barthauer
Yearling Champion: Matthew Westfall
Yearling Reserve Champion: Tyler Barthauer
Does – 24 to under 36 months: Kathryn Hissing, Tyler Barthauer, Hanna Schwaderer
Does – 36 months and over: Matthew Westfall, Kyndall Metz, JJ Henry
Senior Reserve Champion: Kyndall Metz
Senior Champion: Matthew Westfall
Overall Reserve Champion: Matthew Westfall
Overall Champion: Matthew Westfall
Production Mother/Daughter Goats: Kyndall Metz, JJ Henry, Ashlynn Ryder
Production Mother/Wether Goat: Kaitlyn Metz, Kathryn Hissing, Maci Runkle