Work on East Water and East Lawn to start Aug. 10

On Monday, Aug. 10, Strawser Construction Inc. of Columbus is scheduled to start work on Urbana’s 2020 microsurfacing program, weather permitting. Microsurfacing is a pavement preservation technique that extends the life of existing pavement.

The following streets are scheduled to be microsurfaced:

-East Water Street from South Main Street to Finch Street

-East Lawn Avenue from Scioto Street to Bloomfield Avenue

East Water Street was last resurfaced in 2006 and East Lawn Avenue was last resurfaced in 2009.

Parking restrictions will be posted within work areas, and city officials say vehicles parked in violation will be towed. Flaggers will be used by the contractor to maintain traffic. Brief closures of cross streets are possible.

Prior to the microsurfacing work, a subcontractor will remove existing pavement markings. After the microsurfacing work, temporary pavement markings will be installed on the new surface, followed by permanent markings about two weeks later.

The $130,037.63 project is part of the city’s planned asphalt maintenance and paving projects for 2020.

Earlier this summer, Bituminous Pavement Systems completed the crack sealing of multiple streets at a cost of $44,550.50. In September, asphalt resurfacing of several streets under a separate contract with The Shelly Company is scheduled at a cost of $322,970.90.

Submitted by the city of Urbana.

Submitted by the city of Urbana.