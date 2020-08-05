179th Champaign County Fair scaled back

The Champaign County Fair will look a lot different in this, its 179th year.

Due to restrictions imposed by the state of Ohio to stop the spread of COVID-19, there will be no rides or midway carnival activities. But there will be food vendors and plenty of animals to see and junior fair shows to watch.

According to information released by fair organizers, all grandstand events have been canceled. However, the fair will still choose a 2020 queen and major junior fair awards — such as 4-H boy and girl of the year and FFA exhibitors of the year — will be announced.

Open class entries already paid will be reimbursed at the fair secretary’s office. Those seeking reimbursement must have their entry pass with them.

The fair board had planned to have a full fair, not just junior fair shows and sales, until Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced in the last week of July that no fairs would be permitted to stage full events due to community spread of COVID-19 in counties that had fairs. DeWine cited Pickaway County as a fair that caused community spread of the virus and when DeWine decided to abruptly scale back fairs the state was experiencing steady growth in case numbers.

Clark County finished a scaled-back junior fair in late July after deciding in the spring to forego staging a full fair.

At this year’s Champaign County Fair, which is Aug. 7-14, admission will be $5 this year only. The gate admission ticket has been reduced in price to $5 because there will not be a full fair.

The last day of fair — Friday, Aug. 14 — will be free admission, but other days will require an admission fee.

Hours of operation for this year only are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Henry Street gate will be used for Harness Racing only. Those entering must have a Harness Racing Pass.

The Powell Avenue walk-in gate will be closed.

The Powell Avenue (east parking) gate will be open.

The Park Avenue gate will be open.

This information is current as of noon on Wednesday, Aug 5.

Additional questions should be directed to the fair secretary’s office at 937-653-2640.

Events such as junior fair and a pie auction remain on this year's fair schedule as of Aug. 4 at noon. Pictured is the pie judging and auction in 2019.

Fair opens Friday, Aug. 7