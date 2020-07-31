PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Johnny and his brother Cash were found as strays in St. Paris and brought to PAWS when about 6 weeks old. They’re about 4 months old now. They’re very sweet boys and just love to play. PAWS is running a special now on our older kittens. If you adopt one kitten it’s $90, but if you adopt two kittens it’s $100. Stop by and meet Johnny and all his kitten friends!

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dogs)

Meet Spike & Brailey, two senior Miniature Pinschers looking for forever homes. Their ages are 14 and 15. The owner died and the pets were brought to us. They were loved unconditionally. Spike is blind but walks around well. Brailey loves attention once she gets to know you. They are good with other dogs. These two sweeties were previously spayed/neutered. Brailey and Spike are microchipped, dewormed, current on vaccinations and preventions.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Meet Whiskers, a 10-year-old girl who came to us due to her owner passing away. Whiskers loves to be loved and brushed. She is litter-boxes trained. Whiskers is fine with dogs as she was in a home with a small dog.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

