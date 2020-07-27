Urbana agents recognized as ‘America’s Best’

RE/MAX Alliance – The V. Patrick Hamilton Group – was recently recognized in the 2020 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REAL Trends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is divided into 12 categories used to classify both transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the U.S. based on 2019 numbers.

“This honor is the result of each client who trusted us to help them buy or sell a home in Champaign County and the surrounding area,” said V. Patrick Hamilton, Realtor® with RE/MAX Alliance. “I’m more grateful than ever for their support, as well as to be counted among such hardworking and dedicated professionals across the country.”

“We believe real estate buyers and sellers deserve the world-class services of outstanding agents who are skilled, driven and focused on achieving outstanding results,” said Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. “Dominating the list of ‘America’s Best Real Estate Professionals’ once again with more qualifying agents than any other brand is a testament to that belief and our brand promise to the consumer.”

Consisting of 14,626 individual producers and team leaders, “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” is the industry’s largest ranking of agents based on homes sold. This is the sixth consecutive year RE/MAX has more qualifying agents than any other real estate brand in the annual ranking. With 2,755 qualifying RE/MAX agents, one in five participating agents are members of the global RE/MAX network.

The V. Patrick Hamilton Group consists of Realtors® V. Patrick Hamilton, Ann Stroud, and Steve M. Brandeberry. The support staff includes Jana Weithman and Amanda Skidmore. The office is located at 123 E. Court St. in Urbana.

Submitted story

Info from REAL Trends + Tom Ferry.

