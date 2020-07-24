PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Olivia is a beautiful 2-year-old spayed female orange tabby. She gets along with other cats, is very active and likes to explore. Olivia is waiting to find a home to call her own. Stop by and visit her.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dogs)

Meet Richard and Brenda, our special needs duo. These 5-year-old cattle dog mixes are deaf but happy. Brenda loves to be outside on her back snoozing under the sun. She doesn’t seem to like other dogs, except for Richard. Brenda gives kisses and loves belly rubs. Richard is a shy boy at first, but eventually warms up. He likes to follow you around the yard and loves being brushed. These two sweeties need forever homes where they will be loved unconditionally. Both have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative and are current on vaccinations and preventions.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Meet Ziggy, a 2-year-old Domestic Short Hair cat who weighs 13 pounds! Ziggy is a very loving kitty who loves to rub against your legs and lets you pick him up. His owner had to go into a facility where she can no longer care for him due to her health. Ziggy is litter-box trained. He is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV/FIV NEGATIVE and current on vaccinations and prevention.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline)

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

