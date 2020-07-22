DAR planning for next year

The DAR Executive Board met recently to plan programs for the 2020-21 year. From left are former Regent Judith Henson; Secretary Jeanne Evans; Second Vice Regent Linda Fullerton; Treasurer Judith Brooks; Regent Kim Snyder (kneeling); Historian Janet Ebert; Chaplain Lana Seeberg; Registrar Dona Tullis; Librarian Claudia Foulk (on face of the laptop). Former Regent Pat Detwiler was unable to attend.

The DAR Executive Board met recently to plan programs for the 2020-21 year. From left are former Regent Judith Henson; Secretary Jeanne Evans; Second Vice Regent Linda Fullerton; Treasurer Judith Brooks; Regent Kim Snyder (kneeling); Historian Janet Ebert; Chaplain Lana Seeberg; Registrar Dona Tullis; Librarian Claudia Foulk (on face of the laptop). Former Regent Pat Detwiler was unable to attend. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_DAR2020.jpg The DAR Executive Board met recently to plan programs for the 2020-21 year. From left are former Regent Judith Henson; Secretary Jeanne Evans; Second Vice Regent Linda Fullerton; Treasurer Judith Brooks; Regent Kim Snyder (kneeling); Historian Janet Ebert; Chaplain Lana Seeberg; Registrar Dona Tullis; Librarian Claudia Foulk (on face of the laptop). Former Regent Pat Detwiler was unable to attend. Submitted photo