Perpetual announces 3rd quarter results

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana, Ohio (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) on Monday reported fiscal third quarter net income of $1.20 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.49, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $1.50 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, the Savings Bank reported $3.92 million of net income, or $1.59 per share of basic and diluted earnings, compared to $4.69 million of net income, or $1.90 per share of basic and diluted earnings for the nine months ended June 30, 2019.

Total assets increased to $394.0 million at June 30, 2020. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $77.5 million at June 30, 2020, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

