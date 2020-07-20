Urbana FFA holds virtual awards banquet

Urbana FFA held its annual banquet on May 20 at 11:24 a.m. virtually due to Covid-19, which prevented the members from gathering for this event. Approximately 126 members and guests viewed the recording, which can be found on Urbana FFA’s Facebook page. During the meeting, award recipient names were displayed across the screen. On May 27, 2020, the Urbana FFA advisors Mrs. Zachrich and Mr.Wilhelm delivered awards personally to the recipients.

The meeting began with the Honorary Chapter Degree, which was received by Joyce Nelson. This degree is given to members of the community who have helped make a difference in the FFA chapter. The meeting continued with the chapter recognizing the recipients of the Chapter FFA Degree. Four members received the silver charm of the Chapter FFA Degree including Kendra Baccus, Sarrah Baldwin, Ashley Gemienhardt, and Marah Kerns.

Mr. Wilhelm and Mrs. Zachrich then presented special awards for those members who participated in Career Development Events over the past year. The CDE’s awarded included Urban Soils, Rural Soils, Livestock Evaluation, Equine Management, Meat Evaluation, Agricultural Communications, Milk Quality and Products, Ag Diagnostics, Public Speaking, Job Interview, Parliamentary Procedure, and Food Science.

Awards were also given to 18 members who achieved the Chapter Scholarship award. Rachael Dulaney also received a $500 FFA scholarship. The top fruit sales were also awarded. This included Conor Thomas 1st, Kendra Baccus 2nd, and Daniel McKenzie 3rd. The last awards were presented to the recipients of the Star Student Awards which were presented to Faith Denkewalter as Star Greenhand, Marah Kerns as Outstanding Sophomore, Janie Wallace as Star Junior, Justin Preece as Outstanding Senior. Conor Thomas received the Star Chapter Farmer Award and Justin Preece received the Star Ag Placement award. Justin and Conor both received awards from the Ohio FFA Convention as well. Justin received 3rd place proficiency award in Ag Mechanics Job Placement and Conor achieved his State FFA Degree.

The final duty of the officers was the officer installation ceremony. The new officers for 2020-2021 are: Janie Wallace- President, Trey Williams- Vice President, Ashley Gemienhardt- Secretary, Faith Denkewalter- Treasurer, Hailey Combs- Reporter, Elizabeth James- Sentinel, Marah Kerns- Student Advisor and Assistant Officer Kendra Baccus. These new officers have promised to uphold the duties of their office and the traditions of the FFA for the next year.

By Hailey Combs

Hailey Combs is the Urbana FFA reporter.

