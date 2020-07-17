COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, July 18

Art Affair on the Square: Monument Square District event in downtown Urbana postponed until Saturday, Sept. 12, due to COVID-19

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Ironman; 4:30 – Beauty & the Beast; 7:30 – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sunday, July 19

The Gloria Theatre: 1:30 – Bohemian Rhapsody; 4:30 – Ironman; 7:30 – Beauty & the Beast

Monday, July 20

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. 1st & 3rd Monday, Urbana Twp. Building (today returning to this regular schedule)

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 3-7 p.m., Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main St.

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting via Facebook Live – https://www.facebook.com/grahamlocalschools

Tuesday, July 21

Urbana School Board: 6 p.m. special meeting at high school, 500A Washington Ave. Among agenda items are district’s re-start plan, policy adoption, appropriations. An executive session will be held to consider employment and/or compensation of an employee.

Urbana City Council: 6-7 p.m. Join the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822519021 or by calling 872-240-3212 (Access Code: 822-519-021)

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 10 a.m., county Emergency Management Agency office, Suite C103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: regular meeting cancelled. Special meeting to be held July 28 at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 24

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Tuesday, July 28

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting (replacing the cancelled July 21 regular meeting)

Thursday, July 30

East Fork Buck Creek Conservancy District: 5:30 p.m., Union Township Hall, 3018 Harper Road, Mechanicsburg

Friday, July 31

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 1

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Monday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. county/subdivision budget hearings LGF in county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wednesday, August 5

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. For appointment: 937-461-3220.

Friday, August 7

Champaign County Fair: starts today and continues through Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 8

Madden Road Micro Music Fest: cancelled for this year

Friday, August 14

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, August 15

MERFI (Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In): at Grimes Field cancelled for this year

Sunday, August 16

Sounds of Summer: free 6 p.m. concert cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Monday, August 17

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana