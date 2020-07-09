Contractor cancels Urbana roundabout work

Finishing the roundabout project begun in spring of 2019 is on hold indefinitely.

On Wednesday, RB Jergens Contractors Inc. and its subcontractors were scheduled to work toward completion of the Monument Square Roundabout Improvement Project (U.S. Route 36 and U.S. Route 68 Intersection Improvement Project).

After notifying the city of Urbana of its work schedule and posting no-parking signs within the project area, the contractor cancelled the scheduled work and removed the signage. The city is waiting for a new start date to complete the project work.

Remaining work items are repairs to the asphalt on Scioto Street and North Main Street and within the center circle of Monument Square; permanent striping of roadway markings, parking lines and crosswalks; manhole adjustment; and water valve adjustment.