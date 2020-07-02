City pool opens Friday

The city pool at Melvin Miller Park will open Friday, July 3.

Initially the COVID-19 pandemic concerns had kept the pool closed earlier in the season, but anonymous benefactors stepped in to open the facility for the month of July and the first week of August.

According to the pool’s website, the 2020 season, the pool is open only to Champaign County residents or those who work within the county – proof of residency/employment required.

There will be no swim lessons, swim team, Fido’s Dog Days, or junior lifeguard program in 2020.

Users are encouraged to follow the Urbana City Pool on Facebook for real-time updates and to check pool capacity — which will be strictly enforced due to pandemic social distancing requirements.

Pool hours for season pass holders are:

• Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

• Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Day pass admission hours are:

• Monday through Saturday from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

• Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Pre-season pass sales are available at the Champaign Family YMCA today, July 2; all season pass sales after July 2 will be at the City Pool. Pass holders are asked to bring in their prior year pass cards if they still have them.

Individual season pass costs are:

• Adult $50 (age 18 to 59)

• Child $35 (age 3-17)

Family season pass:

• 2-3 persons, $75

• 4-5 persons, $95

• 6 or more persons, $105

• Babysitter/babysat child, $20

Daily admission rates:

New for 2020 – daily guests must complete a one-time guest card before first visit (parent or guardian must complete for child under age 18)

• Children 2 and under, free

• Adult and child, $5 (age 3 to 59)

• Seniors (age 60 and up) free – must still fill out a membership application

COVID-19 related rules and regulations:

• For the 2020 operating season, the maximum number of people allowed in the pool facility at one time is 250. The maximum number of individuals allowed in the main pool at one time is 100. The maximum number of individuals allowed in the baby pool at one time is 10. Patrons may check capacity before coming to the pool by visiting the Champaign Family YMCA website.

• Only residents of Champaign County or those employed in Champaign County may access the Urbana pool this year.

• No swimming or gathering in groups of more than 10. Do not gather in groups of different households.

• Swimmers and individuals on the pool’s grounds are expected to use social distancing and maintain at least 6 feet between individuals of different households.

• It is recommended that all patrons wear face masks whenever social distancing cannot be maintained (entering and exiting the facility, restrooms, concession area, etc.).

• Deck chairs will be spaced to ensure appropriate safe distancing; no moving of city-provided deck chairs is allowed.

• City-provided chairs will be cleaned by pool staff between users. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and observe 6-foot spacing.

• Men’s and women’s locker rooms will be open, but showers will not be available this season.

Frequently asked questions:

What if I work during the day and my non-season pass holder child (8 and over) is being dropped off or riding a bike to the pool? You must come to the Y by July 2 OR stop by the City Pool on the first visit to sign our guest card for your child to include emergency contact information and liability waiver. This will only need done on their first visit.

Can I bring out-of-town guests to the pool? Unfortunately, no. Pool membership and daily guests for 2020 will be open to those who work or reside in Champaign County only. Proof may be required.

What about birthday party rentals, swim lessons, junior lifeguard program? Currently, no rentals or junior lifeguard sessions are being scheduled for 2020. Swim lessons are being held at the YMCA and are open to Y members and non-members.

Am I required to wear a mask in the pool area? Masks are not mandatory, but state guidelines still recommend a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Can I bring food to the pool? As in the past, food and drinks are permitted. Alcohol and glass bottles of any kind are prohibited. Full concessions by Paul’s Catering will be running in 2020!

Is the city pool included in my Y membership? The Champaign Family YMCA is under a management contract only with the City of Urbana. Y membership does not grant access to the city pool.

Grant Hower of the YMCA Day Camp takes full advantage of the pool’s diving board on Wednesday, July 1. The pool opens to the local public on Friday, July 3. See story for details and limitations. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_AG1_3884-copy.jpg Grant Hower of the YMCA Day Camp takes full advantage of the pool’s diving board on Wednesday, July 1. The pool opens to the local public on Friday, July 3. See story for details and limitations. Andrew Grimm | Andrew Grimm Photography

Pandemic regulations in effect