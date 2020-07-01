Gloria Theatre to reopen July 3

Amid all of the remodeling and renovations happening at the historic Gloria Theatre, plans are to reopen starting July 3.

“We were renovating before the shutdown and we will continue to do so even after we reopen,” said Staci Weller, chief executive officer of the GrandWorks Foundation. “But we know with the current climate that people are looking for things to do and we want to start servicing our community again.”

The Gloria will open over the holiday weekend, rolling out four Superhero movies that rotate throughout four days: Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Superman (1978) and Lego Batman. In addition to the increased selection of movies, the theatre is offering a discounted ticket price of $5 for a limited time.

“We are excited to offer a selection of movies in one weekend, which is something we generally are not able to do when showing new releases,” Weller said. “The studios have taken into account that this is a trying time and have offered some temporary cost savings options.”

Also, on the July movie line-up is a “Return to the Classics” weekend featuring the popular favorites Raiders of the Lost Ark, Grease, Forrest Gump and the Ten Commandments. After that, a Disney mix should delight moviegoers with huge hits including Beauty and the Beast, Iron Man and Bohemian Rhapsody.

“We are trying to offer something for everyone,” said Weller. “There is nothing quite like seeing these all-time favorites on the big screen with surround sound.”

To check event dates and showtimes, visit the theatre’s newly revamped website at GloriaTheatre.org. During the month of July as the theatre features multiple movies every weekend it is important that patrons double check dates and times.

“We are open Friday through Monday this weekend, however, our plan is to be open Friday thru Sunday until we start showing new releases again,” Weller explained. “That helps us make more progress on renovations and still have ample time each week to thoroughly clean and sanitize.”

The theatre will continue to observe physical distancing and safety protocols as it was doing before the shutdown.

The Gloria Theatre is one of three projects managed by the GrandWorks Foundation. The nonprofit foundation, with the mission to reach, restore and revive the community, also produces an uplifting, thought-provoking podcast, “The Big Questions,” and is developing plans for the Urbana Youth Center.

Submitted by the GrandWorks Foundation.

