THEN & NOW – Grimes Field

The “Then” circa 1944 aerial photo (#A2553) of Grimes Field Airport, Urbana, was taken looking west across North U.S. Route 68. Shown are the original hangar and office/restaurant buildings. Grimes Field opened in November of 1941 as a private airport and became a municipal airport in 1943 when it was gifted to the city of Urbana by Warren G. Grimes. It was dedicated as such on Aug. 8, 1943.

The “Now” photo of Grimes Field was taken looking east toward North U.S. Route 68 during a recent “Fly In” event. The Champaign County Historical Society expressed appreciation to Elton Cultice, airport manager, for sharing this aerial photo.

THEN – This photo of Grimes Field was taken about 1944. NOW – This is a recent photo of Grimes Field.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum, a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

