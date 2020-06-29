Keeping downtown beautiful

Weidmann Electrical Technology’s donation of a watering system to the Monument Square District (MSD) is making it less time-consuming for MSD board President Vicki Deere-Bunnell and other MSD members to water flowers in the center of the roundabout and other areas of Monument Square. Mark Hunter and other Weidmann employees worked with MSD to create a more efficient watering system, and Weidmann then donated the system to MSD. In addition, the city of Urbana allowed MSD access to the water system on the Square and installed flower baskets on downtown poles. Shown in the photo are, from left, MSD members Kara Stephens (and her children), Deere-Bunnell and Hunter.

Weidmann Electrical Technology’s donation of a watering system to the Monument Square District (MSD) is making it less time-consuming for MSD board President Vicki Deere-Bunnell and other MSD members to water flowers in the center of the roundabout and other areas of Monument Square. Mark Hunter and other Weidmann employees worked with MSD to create a more efficient watering system, and Weidmann then donated the system to MSD. In addition, the city of Urbana allowed MSD access to the water system on the Square and installed flower baskets on downtown poles. Shown in the photo are, from left, MSD members Kara Stephens (and her children), Deere-Bunnell and Hunter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_MSD-Weidmann.jpg Weidmann Electrical Technology’s donation of a watering system to the Monument Square District (MSD) is making it less time-consuming for MSD board President Vicki Deere-Bunnell and other MSD members to water flowers in the center of the roundabout and other areas of Monument Square. Mark Hunter and other Weidmann employees worked with MSD to create a more efficient watering system, and Weidmann then donated the system to MSD. In addition, the city of Urbana allowed MSD access to the water system on the Square and installed flower baskets on downtown poles. Shown in the photo are, from left, MSD members Kara Stephens (and her children), Deere-Bunnell and Hunter. Submitted photo