COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, June 20

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Monday, June 22

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Graham Middle School. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. Walk-in welcome if space available. For appointment, call Janet at 937-478-6910 or Shari at 937-631-3045.

Graham Board of Education: 3 p.m. special meeting/work session at Madison Champaign ESC, 2200 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana, to discuss future and personnel. May be executive session. Action may be taken.

Wednesday, June 24

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, June 26

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, June 27

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Summer Pancake Breakfast: West Liberty Lions event is 7-11 a.m. at new site, Lions Park concession stand near Main Shelter House. Cost is a donation. Expanded menu includes pancake, sausage, egg casserole, beverages.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, off East Market St., just east of Urbana municipal building

Sunday, June 28

Annual CCPA Historic Home & Garden Tour: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Friday, July 3

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, July 4

Annual Firecracker Car & Truck Show: CANCELLED at Skelley Lumber in Urbana

Fireworks at Grimes Field: annual event sponsored by Urbana Rotary Club is back on the schedule. Rotarians say fireworks at dusk will be the only activity at the airport this day.

Thursday, July 9

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular board meeting in the board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, July 10

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays in front of municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

Saturday, July 11

Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: in downtown Mechanicsburg postponed tentatively to Oct. 3 due to coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, July 14

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Saturday, July 18

Art Affair on the Square: Monument Square District event in downtown Urbana postponed until Saturday, Sept. 12, due to COVID-19