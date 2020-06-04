UHS announces academic achievement awards

Urbana High School held its annual Academic Achievement Awards virtually to honor academic excellence on May 20.

Students honored were those who achieved a 3.3 GPA for the first three grading periods of the year. Seniors who have been invited all four years have the opportunity to honor a teacher “who made a difference” with an award. Those seniors include: Telanei Brown, Connor Hayslip, Alyssa Holland, Grant Hower, Patrick Karg, Jacob Lattimer, Logan Pence, Rebecca Preston, Austin Rooney, Gavin Spence, Samantha Tracy, Rachel White.

Other seniors recognized for years of academic excellence include: third year – Ashlyn Hall, Raegan Hepp, Hannah Loxley, Kelsey Murray, Anastacia Saylor; second year – Tessa Armstrong, Lily Cooksey, Nicholas Landolfo, Hannah Louck, Krish Patel, Daniel Westcott; first year – Sarrah Baldwin, Mackenzie Carter, Lucas Chess, Rachael DuLaney, Erin Dyer, Austin Fisher, Quentin Hughes, Jalyn Portis, Bianca Ratcliff, Seth Rayner, Robert Schreiber, Sierra Swan.

Juniors recognized for years of academic excellence include: third year – Katherine Brazille, Paige Deere, Grace Doyle, Joseph Link, Aysha Lucas, Paige Martinez, Owen McCreight, Zachariah Pence, Makenna Radford, Austin Rice, Gatlin Ridgwell, Samantha Rooney, Stephanie Selvaggio, Harmony Stewart, Breeanne Stouffer, Sophia Talebi, Joseph Timm, Brianna Wabnitz, Camden Weiss, Trey Williams, Alexis Windmiller; second year – Ashley Gemienhardt, Zoe Henson, Grace Hepp, Kacie Martin, Jenelle Rains, Madalynn Skelton, Jennifer Zaborowski; first year – Cain Bailey, Chasta Caudill, Elijah Colbert, Hailey Combs, Brianna Deane, Victoria Easterday, Donovan Kelley, Emma Landolfo, Kayla Mann, Adison Smith, Alayna Snyder, Meghan Stumpf.

Sophomores recognized for years of academic excellence include: second year – Erika Arnett, Kendra Baccus, Duke Buckalew, Zoey Cahall, Cali Christian, Jazmine Collins, Taylor DeMoss, Marah Donahoe, Libby Gilliam, Zachary Hoskins, Gracie Hower, Madeline Jenkins, Otto Johnson, Riley Johnson, Sigrid Melcher, Emily Packard, Taylor Prater, McKinley Ratliff, Emily Skelley, Joplin Sloat, Katherine Trudo, Grace Ullom, Jenna White; first year – Ellie Caldwell, Arianna Cydrus, Julie Daniel, Laci Geuy, Elayna Hiles, Max Keely, Lee Landis, Aidan Leonard, Sara Maddy, Wyatt Pelfrey, Sarah Preston, Lexi Prince, Anna Rogan, Kyle Rooney, Justin Rutan, Willow Staley, Stella Swan.

Freshman being recognized for their first year of academic excellence include: Sevonei Brown, Jack Buckalew, Aubrie Burnside, Brynna Burnside, Bryant Chamberlain, Olivia Heckman Stoodt, Rylan Heffner, Jonathan Hildebrand, Melina Keller, Alexandria Marsh, Camille McIntosh, Laken Ridgwell, Anna Selvaggio, Maya Stokes, Liliana Talebi, Moriah Tavenner, Ella Taylor, Alyssa Wier.

Submitted story

Information from Urbana City Schools.

Information from Urbana City Schools.