Food provided for children in need

A week’s worth of meals for children (18 years old and younger) will be available for pickup from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Champaign Family YMCA, located on Community Drive in Urbana. The food is for children of low-income families in Urbana and Champaign County and is provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance of Ohio.

This free service begins Tuesday, June 2, and continues through Tuesday, Aug. 4. Those picking up food are asked to drive to the rear of the Y to where food will be passed through the windows of vehicles.