PETS OF THE WEEK

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Dawn is a 5-month-old Hound Mix who was an unclaimed stray. A sweet boy who loves attention, he loves to follow you around. He is dog-friendly and can be cat-tested if needed. His new owner will need to be patient with house-breaking. Dawn is neutered, dewormed, microchipped, current on all vaccinations and flea-hw prevention.

Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt

We are temporarily closed to the public & doing adoptions by appointments only. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask that covers mouth and nose. Adoption fee is $200. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Pepper, a beautiful, sweet 2-year-old female Calico. Pepper is affectionate, gets along with other cats and would do well in just about any home. If interested in meeting her, give us a call at 937-653-9233 or stop by PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

We are happy to announce we will be open to the public on Tuesday, June 2, for our regular hours listed above. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

