Eve’s Place celebrates new site

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting May 15 for the new location of Eve’s Place, 122 S. Main St., Urbana. Eve Zinn, the owner of the retail liquidation store, celebrated with close family. From left are Wyatt Zinn, Montana Zinn, Eve Zinn, Kansas Zinn and Misty Centers.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting May 15 for the new location of Eve’s Place, 122 S. Main St., Urbana. Eve Zinn, the owner of the retail liquidation store, celebrated with close family. From left are Wyatt Zinn, Montana Zinn, Eve Zinn, Kansas Zinn and Misty Centers. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Eves.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting May 15 for the new location of Eve’s Place, 122 S. Main St., Urbana. Eve Zinn, the owner of the retail liquidation store, celebrated with close family. From left are Wyatt Zinn, Montana Zinn, Eve Zinn, Kansas Zinn and Misty Centers. Submitted photo