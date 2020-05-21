Ohio 4-H adapts to serve youth amid pandemic

COLUMBUS – Ohio 4-H camp has been called “the best week of summer.” It’s all about tie-dyeing T-shirts, learning new line dances, singing around a campfire, cool counselors, and sharing a cabin with your new best friends. But how can camp happen in the era of COVID-19?

Virtually.

“The decision to cancel Ohio 4-H camps this summer was not an easy one,” said Hannah Epley, interim associate state 4-H leader and Ohio State University Extension specialist for camping and older youth.

Ohio 4-H, the youth development program of OSU Extension, which is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), annually offers or sponsors 4-H camps to youth in all 88 of Ohio’s counties.

“But, the first priority of camp is to provide a safe environment for campers,” she said. “And with the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and the planning that needs to happen months prior to the start of 4-H camps, it was in the best interest of campers to cancel face-to-face interactions.”

Because a summer without 4-H camp was not an option, OSU Extension educators quickly began developing alternatives. A team collaborated to create best practices in reaching 4-H youth and volunteers using videos and interaction via live platforms such as Zoom.

“Ohio 4-H activities are an important part of spring and summer for many youth. From project work to community service to club meetings, youth grow up with 4-H being a constant in their lives,” said Kirk Bloir, assistant director, Ohio 4-H youth development.

Learning life skills

As America’s largest youth development organization, Ohio 4-H, which served 171,983 students in 4-H clubs in all Ohio counties last year, emphasizes leadership and citizenship skills. Ohio youth, ages 5–19, participate in 4-H through community clubs, camps, schools, and short-term experiences.

Ohio 4-H relies on the experiential learning model, which emphasizes “learning by doing” through hands-on activities. Much of this learning revolves around projects selected by the 4-H member. Working in partnership with adult leaders and volunteers, youth delve into animals, computers, public speaking, cooking, art, gardening, leadership, and environmental sciences, just to name a few.

Most importantly, 4-H helps youth develop important life skills, Bloir said.

“Not being able to meet face-to-face for the past several weeks has been a challenge, but 4-H professionals and volunteers are meeting that challenge with virtual meetings, service work based at home, and videos focused on projects,” he said. “Ohio 4-H advisors and youth have demonstrated resiliency throughout this process, creatively adapting prior efforts and activities to still provide quality experiences.”

That’s included creating the website ohio4h.org/families/stay-connected, with links for virtual activities for 4-H youth and 4-H volunteers. Additionally, OSU Extension has made some 20 project books available for download at that link.

Last year, some 12,079 youth participated in Ohio 4-H youth camping programs, including more than 2,000 teen counselors. Of those campers, 7,126 youth participated in overnight camps, while 4,953 participated in day camps. But in the interest of keeping youth safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the move to virtual camp is necessary.

“We also recognized the importance of keeping 4-H members safe during online activities, so all efforts include multiple staff members/professionals to ensure we are providing resources that can happen off-line, while still considering all abilities and accommodations,” Bloir said.

Welcome to ‘Camp…ish’

As a result, “Camp…ish,” the first-ever Ohio statewide virtual camp, was created. During three days in June, campers can attend up to three daily sessions featuring live interaction and videos via Zoom.

“We looked at schedules from 4-H camps from past years and figured out how to offer those same experiences virtually,” said Kayla Oberstadt, Ohio 4-H program manager.

Activities will include typical camp rituals such as a flag ceremony, reciting the 4-H pledge, theme days, craft instruction, and new efforts suited to home-based camping.

“Campers won’t be sleeping in cabins, of course, but they will build their own tent or blanket fortress and share the results,” said Oberstadt. “A virtual campfire and songs will conclude one day of the camp.”

There was no reluctance from 4-H members in embracing virtual camp; more than 350 youth registered in less than 24 hours after the camp was first announced.

There are also other examples of how 4-H continues to reach Ohio’s youth.

For example, in Muskingum County, 4-H teens who trained as counselors wanted to ensure that youth in their county stayed connected to each other and to camp. They took their cues from the children’s book Not a Box, in which imagination transforms a box into a race car, hot air balloon, boat, or whatever a child can dream it to be, so “Not a Camp” became their camp theme.

At Not a Camp, participants will tackle the ultimate camp s’more, a sidewalk chalk challenge, and an all-camp talent show, all through videos and live interactions.

In Wayne County, 4-H will hold virtual camps on sewing and on food and nutrition.

But, considering that not everyone has internet access or is comfortable with online activities, “Camp at Home” is being offered June 1–10 by Muskingum County 4-H. Families are encouraged to set up a camp inside or outside, and engage in some typical camp activities.

“They can pitch a tent inside or out, sing songs, cook, and play games,” said Jamie McConnell, Extension educator for Muskingum County 4-H. “Campers will send in four photos of their experience, which will be displayed online for a ‘people’s choice’ vote. The winners will receive camp scholarships for the 2021 Muskingum County Camp.”

At 4-H Camp Palmer in Fulton County, this year’s camp theme was to be “Adventure is calling,” but when summer plans changed, the theme became “Adventure is calling, but we stayed home.”

In order to offer a memorable camp experience, the staff created “Camp in a Box.” For $55, campers will receive a flash drive with instructional videos, supplies for crafts, recipes, and a T-shirt. Orders have been received from throughout Ohio and from Camp Palmer alumni in New York City, North Carolina, and Germany.

For Ohio 4-H campers, the best week of summer can still include camp.

“I’m as sad as anyone that we can’t physically go to camp,” said McConnell, “But this is a learning experience. It’s about how to persevere and that life doesn’t always go the way we expect, so we’ll help our young people manage those feelings, learn something new, and use those skills later in life.”

4-Hers are still meeting and camping – virtually

By Tracy Turner and Sally McClaskey

Submitted by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

Submitted by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).