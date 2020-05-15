Roundabout to be finished

On Tuesday, May 19, RB Jergens Contractors, Inc. and its subcontractors will be remobilizing to downtown Urbana to complete the Monument Square Roundabout Improvement Project (U.S. Route 36 and U.S. Route 68 Intersection Improvement Project). The contractor will be completing remaining work items that were carried over from last fall, including final resurfacing on the project.

In early November of last year, daily and overnight temperatures were not conducive to completing all of the planned asphalt work due to asphalt placement specification requirements and limited availability of the high traffic asphalt mix being used on the project.

Local and federal funding for the paving work was carried over from 2019 into 2020, and the contract was extended for completion by the end of May 2020.

With daily temperatures now being ideal for the high traffic asphalt mix, the contractor has scheduled the paving work on Miami Street, South Main Street, and in the parking areas of Monument Square.

In addition, the city and ODOT are stipulating replacement of at least portions of the surface course asphalt laid last fall on North Main Street and Scioto Street.

To facilitate all of this work, the contractor will be posting no parking signage within the planned work areas in advance of each respective work phase.

Remaining work items on the project are as follows: milling of existing asphalt surface; pavement repair of deteriorated areas prior to paving; final surface asphalt paving; permanent striping of roadway markings, parking lines, and crosswalks; manhole adjustment; and water valve adjustment.

In addition to parking restrictions to allow for the work to be completed, daytime road closures will be required during the paving operations. A local detour will be in place during these daytime road closures. No work is scheduled for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Information from the City of Urbana.

